Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

MRO opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

