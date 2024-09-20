Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $439,740.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at $15,311,380.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

