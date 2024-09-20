Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells $110,805.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. TD Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $181,559,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

