MAS Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.15. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

