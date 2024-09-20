MAS Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Utility Trust makes up 1.5% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GUT opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

