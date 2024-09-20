MAS Advisors LLC Sells 11,139 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MAS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $262.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.12. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

