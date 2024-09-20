MAS Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 1,035.2% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,785 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $518,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

NRP opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 70.55%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

