Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 679,651 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 305.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vontier were worth $34,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,308,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vontier by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,935,000 after acquiring an additional 178,560 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,943,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,252,000 after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $60,612,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,716,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

