Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,378,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,002 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.97% of Envista worth $56,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Insider Transactions at Envista

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Envista Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVST stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.31. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.88 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 52.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVST

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.