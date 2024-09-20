Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $63,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

