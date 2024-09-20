Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362,326 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.90% of Zeta Global worth $34,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $105,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Trading Up 2.9 %

ZETA stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $29.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.