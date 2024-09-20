Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 122,682 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,682 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.94% of Flowserve worth $59,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 7.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

FLS opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

