Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 76,380 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,380 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PDD were worth $54,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of PDD by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.55.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.78.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

