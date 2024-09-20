Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $37,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $91.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

