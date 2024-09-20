Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.34% of Grand Canyon Education worth $55,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $157.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.