Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 12,630 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.08% of Five Below worth $64,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Mizuho cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

FIVE opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.87.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

