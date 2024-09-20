Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,589,243 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,589,243 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.55% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $39,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,409,000 after buying an additional 943,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,571,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,467,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,159 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,896,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,287,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

