Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 295,315 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,315 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.06% of WisdomTree worth $46,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Stock Up 3.3 %

WT stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.75 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

