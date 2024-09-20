Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 73,019 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,019 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.38% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $36,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.