Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 817,921 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,493,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 817,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Chemours were worth $56,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemours by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,171,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Chemours by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 4.1 %

CC stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

