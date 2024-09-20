Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 93,036 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,036 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ExlService were worth $38,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,930,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $20,936,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $19,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $36.68 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. ExlService’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,516.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $278,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,516.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.