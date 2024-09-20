Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.41% of TopBuild worth $50,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,451,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in TopBuild by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in TopBuild by 21.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD opened at $419.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.07. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

