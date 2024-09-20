Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,535 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $223,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,144,000 after acquiring an additional 292,064 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,124 shares of company stock valued at $280,045,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA opened at $493.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $458.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $501.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.08.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

