Matador Resources’ (MTDR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

MTDR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,519. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $124,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,342.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 310,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

