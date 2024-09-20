Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Acquires $25,290.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after acquiring an additional 214,334 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Matador Resources by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.