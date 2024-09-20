McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,555 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McKesson were worth $178,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 38.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 1,279.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $507.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $561.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.00. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.93.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

