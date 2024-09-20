Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.19

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.19 and traded as high as C$14.01. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 10,400 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DR shares. Leede Jones Gable upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.19.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.66 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2154648 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

