Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,328,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 6,268,635 shares.The stock last traded at $88.32 and had previously closed at $88.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

