Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Up 6%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Megaworld Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and leasing of real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

See Also

