MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Laidlaw lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma makes up approximately 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
