Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

