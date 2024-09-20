Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Shares of KKR opened at $132.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.51. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

