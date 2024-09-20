Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 7,460 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $114.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

