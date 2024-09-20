Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBWM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercantile Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $146,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $146,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $982,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $490,933. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $751.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.96. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

