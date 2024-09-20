Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,946 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:TT opened at $381.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $382.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.54.

View Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.