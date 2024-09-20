Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,233 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

