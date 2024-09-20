Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 617,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

