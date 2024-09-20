Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $12.78 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 565,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,617 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

