Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $182.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $187.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

