Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 101,055 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 779.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 101,055 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

