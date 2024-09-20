Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 17,794 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.90.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.