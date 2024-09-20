Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,985 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $112.64.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

