Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 83,835 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,835 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $83.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

