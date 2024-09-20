Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 5.92% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POWA opened at $83.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

