Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

Merck KGaA stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.