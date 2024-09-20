Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Merck KGaA Stock Performance
Merck KGaA stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $39.17.
About Merck KGaA
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.