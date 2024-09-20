Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MRCY opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $70,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $431,675.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $70,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,675.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,099 shares of company stock valued at $865,740. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 526,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

