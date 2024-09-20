Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Acquires C$19,001.57 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Karine Delbarre purchased 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,001.57.

Methanex Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$54.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$49.21 and a 52 week high of C$74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.6560088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

