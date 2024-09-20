Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $2,992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,777,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,443.03 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,407.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,374.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International



Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

