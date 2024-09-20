Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) vs. Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Head-To-Head Survey

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Microbot Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $187.12 million 1.86 -$49.53 million ($0.88) -6.36 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.89) -0.99

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -32.08% -49.53% -26.50% Microbot Medical N/A -173.35% -130.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Treace Medical Concepts and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 6 0 0 2.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 30.36%. Microbot Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 692.75%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Risk and Volatility

Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Treace Medical Concepts on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision. In addition, the company offers Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.