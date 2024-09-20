MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Trading 3.5% Higher

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.78. 139,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 165,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

